Harnessing Data and Innovation: India's Path to Inclusive Growth

The Minister of State for Statistics & Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, urged for heightened innovation and collaboration within India's statistical sector on Friday. His remarks came during the 75th-anniversary celebration of the National Sample Surveys (NSS), underscoring its role in shaping data-driven policymaking.

Rao praised NSS's impact on critical policy domains, including employment, health, and education. The event saw a renewed commitment to advancing NSS through new technologies, ensuring its relevance for future challenges.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, highlighted data as a tool for growth and competitiveness. Meanwhile, Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg discussed initiatives like monthly labor market indicators. The minister unveiled publications commemorating NSS's 75-year journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)