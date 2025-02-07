Left Menu

Harnessing Data and Innovation: India's Path to Inclusive Growth

Minister Rao Inderjit Singh emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration within India's statistical sector to enhance data-driven policy making. Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the National Sample Surveys, he underscored the importance of the NSS in influencing policy areas like employment, health, and education. The focus remains on advancing NSS with new technologies.

Updated: 07-02-2025 21:37 IST
The Minister of State for Statistics & Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, urged for heightened innovation and collaboration within India's statistical sector on Friday. His remarks came during the 75th-anniversary celebration of the National Sample Surveys (NSS), underscoring its role in shaping data-driven policymaking.

Rao praised NSS's impact on critical policy domains, including employment, health, and education. The event saw a renewed commitment to advancing NSS through new technologies, ensuring its relevance for future challenges.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, highlighted data as a tool for growth and competitiveness. Meanwhile, Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg discussed initiatives like monthly labor market indicators. The minister unveiled publications commemorating NSS's 75-year journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

