Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Pioneer of Indian Philosophy

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, recognizing him as a significant figure in Indian intellectual tradition and his global promotion of 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Marking National Youth Day, Adityanath encouraged the assimilation of Swami Vivekananda's ideals for national service and social reform, celebrating Hindu pride.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also extended their regards, underscoring Swami Vivekananda's contributions to Indian culture, emphasizing his influence on youth, and his efforts in spreading India's philosophical legacy worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)