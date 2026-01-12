Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Pioneer of Indian Philosophy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Celebrated as National Youth Day, leaders emphasized his role in promoting Hinduism, Indian philosophy, and the importance of youth in national progress.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, recognizing him as a significant figure in Indian intellectual tradition and his global promotion of 'Sanatana Dharma'.
Marking National Youth Day, Adityanath encouraged the assimilation of Swami Vivekananda's ideals for national service and social reform, celebrating Hindu pride.
Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also extended their regards, underscoring Swami Vivekananda's contributions to Indian culture, emphasizing his influence on youth, and his efforts in spreading India's philosophical legacy worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Compassionate Tech: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for AI in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Technology with Compassion at AI Conference
Yogi Adityanath Intensifies Crackdown on Land Mafia in Uttar Pradesh
India's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Under Yogi Adityanath's Leadership
Rajnath Singh Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Economic Acumen