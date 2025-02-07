Kerala CSR Scam: MLA and Secretary Under Investigation

A Kerala MLA is under scrutiny after being accused of duping citizens with false promises of discounted laptops and scooters via misused Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund claims. The Ernakulam Range police interrogated the key suspect, Anandu Krishnan, revealing a complex web of deceit involving several crores at stake.

The controversy surfaced when Perinthalmanna police registered a case against IUML MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram. A 24-year-old woman alleged that she was deceived by promises of laptops at a reduced price. The police have also implicated the MLA's secretary for complicity in the fraudulent scheme which involved misleading news articles and WhatsApp messages.

An ongoing investigation has already received around 200 complaints statewide, uncovering financial losses for victims. Police detail that over Rs 600 crore is involved, with frozen bank accounts linked to Krishnan and further interrogations strengthening the case. The alleged misconduct continues to unravel with widespread implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)