Kerala CSR Scam: MLA and Secretary Under Investigation

A Kerala MLA has been booked for allegedly duping people by falsely promising scooters and laptops at half price using CSR funds. The scam, involving key accused Anandu Krishnan, allegedly amounts to Rs 600 crore. Multiple complaints have been filed, prompting a thorough police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala MLA is under scrutiny after being accused of duping citizens with false promises of discounted laptops and scooters via misused Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund claims. The Ernakulam Range police interrogated the key suspect, Anandu Krishnan, revealing a complex web of deceit involving several crores at stake.

The controversy surfaced when Perinthalmanna police registered a case against IUML MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram. A 24-year-old woman alleged that she was deceived by promises of laptops at a reduced price. The police have also implicated the MLA's secretary for complicity in the fraudulent scheme which involved misleading news articles and WhatsApp messages.

An ongoing investigation has already received around 200 complaints statewide, uncovering financial losses for victims. Police detail that over Rs 600 crore is involved, with frozen bank accounts linked to Krishnan and further interrogations strengthening the case. The alleged misconduct continues to unravel with widespread implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

