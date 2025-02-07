Couple's Deceptive Stay in Kerala Exposed

In a significant operation, a Bangladeshi couple was apprehended in Kerala for living illegally using forged documents, police sources revealed on Friday.

The Njarakkal police detained Dasharath Banerjee, 38, and Mari Bibi, 33, from Edavanakad under the 'Operation Clean' initiative led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

Authorities discovered that the couple had entered India illegally, compiling an array of counterfeit documents ranging from Aadhaar cards to election IDs, facilitating their purchase of property in Kerala. This arrest highlights an ongoing issue, with 37 Bangladeshi nationals detained in the area this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)