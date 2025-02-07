Left Menu

Principal Arrested for Alleged Assault on Student

A private school principal was detained after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor student on campus. Following a complaint, police filed a case under the SC/ST and POCSO Acts. The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:16 IST
Principal Arrested for Alleged Assault on Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at a private school as the principal was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on the school premises. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest on Friday, bringing to light the worrying allegations.

The case, registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at the Ibrahimpatnam police station, was initiated following a formal complaint against the 59-year-old school leader.

The investigation is currently underway, with further inquiries being conducted to ascertain the full extent of the accusations and gather necessary evidence. The community is in disbelief as they await more information on the developments of this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025