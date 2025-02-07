Principal Arrested for Alleged Assault on Student

A shocking incident unfolded at a private school as the principal was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on the school premises. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest on Friday, bringing to light the worrying allegations.

The case, registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at the Ibrahimpatnam police station, was initiated following a formal complaint against the 59-year-old school leader.

The investigation is currently underway, with further inquiries being conducted to ascertain the full extent of the accusations and gather necessary evidence. The community is in disbelief as they await more information on the developments of this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)