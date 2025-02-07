Rage and Betrayal: Ghaziabad Man Arrested for Friend's Murder

In a chilling tale of betrayal and violent rage, police in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar arrested a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his friend. This incident unfolded over a dispute involving borrowed money. The accused, Nafees, confessed to the crime during police interrogation, detailing a deadly altercation.

The victim, Abrar, aged 42, was discovered deceased in a vacant plot in Ashok Vihar Colony. Following the discovery, an FIR was lodged by Abrar's family on February 4, escalating the investigation efforts.

The case took a significant turn when Nafees was apprehended near a culvert in Alvi Nagar based on credible information. The confession revealed that the two, despite being close friends, were embroiled in an argument that culminated in Abrar's death, highlighting a tragic end to their friendship.

