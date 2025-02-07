Left Menu

US Envoy Aims to Exclude Hezbollah from Lebanese Government

US Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus emphasizes the need for a Hezbollah-free Lebanese government. Controversy arises as Lebanese leadership stresses national sovereignty and the challenges of sectarian power-sharing. Ongoing tension with Israel remains as ceasefire violations are reported, complicating Lebanon's political and security landscape.

  • Lebanon

The newly appointed US envoy, Morgan Ortagus, has asserted the necessity of ensuring that the militant group Hezbollah plays no role in any new government formation in Lebanon. This statement, made during a news conference in Beirut's Baabda suburb, reflects Washington's firm stance against Hezbollah's influence.

Despite her statement, Lebanese authorities have expressed discontent, emphasizing their sovereignty. Nawaf Salam, appointed as Prime Minister-designate, faces hurdles due to Lebanon's sectarian framework which demands shares in key positions among Shiite, Sunni, and Christian factions, including Hezbollah.

Tensions with Israel add complexity to the situation, as Israel accuses Lebanon of slow military deployments under a ceasefire agreement, amidst continued airstrikes and ceasefire violations. This fraught environment hinders Lebanon's stability and governance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

