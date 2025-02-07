Ram Mohan Naidu Charts Roadmap to Boost India's Aircraft Component Manufacturing

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, chaired a high-level meeting today focused on advancing India’s aircraft component manufacturing sector. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including senior officials such as Secretary Shri V. Vualnam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Shri Faiz Ahmed, along with representatives from industry associations, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations, research institutes, and various government departments.

The agenda centered on strengthening domestic production capabilities and enhancing India’s competitiveness in the global aerospace market. Minister Naidu emphasized the transformative potential of the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives in the aerospace sector, stating, “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, we have reached a respectable position in the global civil aviation arena. However, our ambition is to lead. Building a comprehensive ecosystem—from skill development and design to manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing—is imperative. Through close collaboration among ministries, departments, and the industry, India will emerge as a major hub for civil aviation and aircraft component manufacturing.”

The Minister assured industry stakeholders of the government’s unwavering commitment to developing a comprehensive and inclusive roadmap. He outlined a dual-pronged strategy: expanding indigenous aircraft component manufacturing through the supply chain network of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and simultaneously enhancing international market access for Indian component OEMs.

India’s aircraft component manufacturing sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by strategic alliances with global aerospace firms and rising air travel demand. International OEMs are increasingly sourcing components from India, highlighting the exceptional quality and reliability of domestic manufacturers.

Secretary Shri V. Vualnam remarked, “This meeting marks a significant first step in a long journey. We are committed to organizing regular engagements with all stakeholders, ensuring continuous feedback and support to propel the industry’s growth.”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with participants reaffirming their commitment to collaboration and strategic partnerships. The Ministry of Civil Aviation aims to create a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem through focused efforts on skill development, technology adoption, and infrastructure enhancement.