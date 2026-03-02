Sunday Sports Rundown: Key Moves in NFL and MLB

In NFL news, significant roster changes loom as the Minnesota Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave of their potential release unless trades are finalized. Meanwhile, David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions is reportedly seeking an exit after three seasons, according to ESPN sources.

In Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals have extended manager Oliver Marmol's contract through the 2028 season, marking a vote of confidence in his leadership. Additionally, the New York Yankees' pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has been added to the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, a move seen as a boost for both the player and the team.

Elsewhere in sports, NASCAR's Tyler Reif was treated for heat exhaustion following a race, underscoring the physical demands of auto racing. Concurrently, esports events such as the Dota 2 DreamLeague and League of Legends LCS continue to draw global interest, showcasing the growing significance of this sector in the sports landscape.