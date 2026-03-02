Left Menu

Showdown in Tehran: Netanyahu's Decisive Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an escalating offensive against Iran following the coordinated US-Israeli airstrike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated with missile attacks, Netanyahu emphasized the involvement of US forces and expressed condolences for Israeli casualties.

Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold military escalation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared an intensified offensive against Iran. This development follows a joint US-Israeli airstrike in Tehran that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed last Sunday.

Deeming the airstrikes 'unprovoked and illegal', Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab states. Speaking from Tel Aviv's Kirya Defense Headquarters, Netanyahu vowed to continue the strikes with 'increasing intensity' while mourning the Israeli casualties from Iranian attacks.

Netanyahu highlighted the support of US President Donald Trump and the American military in this offensive. He portrayed the military coalition as a decisive step in defending Israel's future and vowed to dismantle the Iranian regime, a goal he professed to have pursued for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

