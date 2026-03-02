Left Menu

BJP's Jagdambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Media Tactics

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using attacks on PM Modi as a media strategy. Speaking in Sultanpur, Pal also questioned the stance of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav on religious issues, citing past events during the Ram Temple movement where protesters were harmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:24 IST
BJP's Jagdambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Media Tactics
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal launched a fierce critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi aims to gain publicity by targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Pal, this media strategy is an attempt by the opposition to mislead the public.

In a statement to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Pal extended his criticism to other opposition figures, such as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. He accused them of making unfounded accusations against the prime minister to maintain their media presence.

Pal also called out Akhilesh Yadav and his party for their current stance on Sanatan Dharma, suggesting hypocrisy given their actions during the Ram Temple movement, where 'kar sevaks' were reportedly targeted.

