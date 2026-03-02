BJP's Jagdambika Pal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Media Tactics

On Sunday, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal launched a fierce critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi aims to gain publicity by targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Pal, this media strategy is an attempt by the opposition to mislead the public.

In a statement to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Pal extended his criticism to other opposition figures, such as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. He accused them of making unfounded accusations against the prime minister to maintain their media presence.

Pal also called out Akhilesh Yadav and his party for their current stance on Sanatan Dharma, suggesting hypocrisy given their actions during the Ram Temple movement, where 'kar sevaks' were reportedly targeted.