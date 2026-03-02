Left Menu

Empowering Women: Pink National Common Mobility Card Launched in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu is set to launch the Pink National Common Mobility Card in Delhi, facilitating free public transport for women while introducing schemes to economically empower young girls. The initiative aims to reduce transportation costs and financially support girls from economically weaker families to pursue higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at empowering women, President Droupadi Murmu is launching the Delhi government's Pink National Common Mobility Card. This initiative will provide women with free access to public buses, as part of efforts to make public transport more accessible and affordable.

At the same event, Murmu will unveil a scheme for free LPG cylinders for ration card holders and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana. The latter is a financial scheme enabling economically disadvantaged girls to receive substantial financial support for education, ensuring long-term economic security.

A significant effort towards digital and transparent public service, this program includes the integration of the mobility card with existing transport networks in Delhi, improving convenience for women travelers. The launch marks a step toward an inclusive transportation system prioritizing women's needs in the capital.

