Indonesia's Bid to Repatriate Britain's Most Notorious Rapist
Indonesia is in talks with Britain to repatriate Reynhard Sinaga, convicted as Britain's most prolific rapist. The discussions are at an early stage, and complexities arise due to the absence of a prisoner transfer agreement between the countries. Sinaga's case represents a significant challenge for diplomatic negotiations.
Indonesia has initiated discussions with Britain to repatriate Reynhard Sinaga, who holds the notorious title of being the most prolific rapist in British history.
In 2020, Sinaga was sentenced to at least 30 years for drugging and assaulting 48 men in Manchester after luring them from local bars and clubs. The conviction included 159 offences committed between 2015 and 2017.
Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights affairs, stated that repatriation talks are in the preliminary stages. The process may involve a prisoner exchange or transfer, although no agreement exists between Indonesia and the UK. Sinaga's return is complicated, yet Indonesia remains committed to seeking justice for its citizens abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
