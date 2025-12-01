Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ensures Repatriation of Labourer's Body from Mauritius

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken decisive action to ensure the return of a deceased labourer's body from Mauritius. The worker, Mohammed Shamim Ahmad, hailed from East Singhbhum and died from injuries sustained in an accident while employed by a private company.

The intervention came after former MLA Kunal Sarangi highlighted the matter on social media, prompting Soren to instruct local authorities for quick action. Soren directed East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karan Satyarthi to facilitate the process by providing necessary assistance and completing formalities efficiently.

In an effort to expedite the repatriation, the State Migrant Control Room, under Jharkhand's labour department, engaged with the Indian Embassy and the private employer to secure the body's return to India. This coordinated approach aims to bring relief to the mourning family.

(With inputs from agencies.)