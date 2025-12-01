Left Menu

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ensures Repatriation of Labourer's Body from Mauritius

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren intervened to ensure the return of labourer Mohammed Shamim Ahmad's body from Mauritius after his tragic death in an accident. Prompted by Kunal Sarangi's post, Soren instructed officials to expedite repatriation, with assistance from the State Migrant Control Room and Indian Embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:26 IST
Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ensures Repatriation of Labourer's Body from Mauritius
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken decisive action to ensure the return of a deceased labourer's body from Mauritius. The worker, Mohammed Shamim Ahmad, hailed from East Singhbhum and died from injuries sustained in an accident while employed by a private company.

The intervention came after former MLA Kunal Sarangi highlighted the matter on social media, prompting Soren to instruct local authorities for quick action. Soren directed East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karan Satyarthi to facilitate the process by providing necessary assistance and completing formalities efficiently.

In an effort to expedite the repatriation, the State Migrant Control Room, under Jharkhand's labour department, engaged with the Indian Embassy and the private employer to secure the body's return to India. This coordinated approach aims to bring relief to the mourning family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025