Telangana Official Faces Scrutiny in Rs 4 Crore DA Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Warangal district. The official is accused of amassing assets valued at over Rs 4 crore through corrupt practices. Preliminary searches revealed extensive property and assets in his and associated names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:06 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has initiated a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Warangal district. Investigations have uncovered assets exceeding Rs 4 crore allegedly tied to the official and his family.

According to an ACB release, the case was filed after the official reportedly accumulated assets far beyond his known income through corrupt and questionable methods during his tenure. This act is considered a breach under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Preliminary searches conducted on Friday targeted his residence and numerous properties linked to him and his family. These searches unearthed property documents related to homes, open plots, and farmland in the names of the official and family members, as well as cash, household items, vehicles, gold and silver ornaments, and 23 bottles of foreign liquor. Excise police were notified about the liquor, prompting a separate case under the Telangana Excise Act, 1968.

(With inputs from agencies.)

