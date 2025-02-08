Hamas delivered three Israeli hostages whose weakened state stunned viewers on live television, marking a significant step under the Gaza ceasefire deal intended to conclude the prolonged conflict.

The released men, visibly frail, were transferred by the International Committee of the Red Cross, leading to further prisoner exchanges as part of the accord mediated with international backing.

Despite progress, the situation remains precarious due to potential shifts in geopolitical dynamics, including unexpected proposals from global figures, causing both concern and optimism among the parties involved.

