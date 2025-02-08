Delhi's Legal Tug-of-War: Power Struggles in the Capital

The Delhi government is entangled in numerous litigations with the Lieutenant Governor, currently under Supreme Court review. The disputes primarily focus on the Centre's law granting overarching authority to the LG over Delhi's administrative services.

The legal challenges range from constitutional issues about the law's provisions to specifics like the power granted to the LG for appointing government lawyers. Central to these is the ongoing challenge to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 2023, concerning regional administrative control.

Amidst these legal proceedings, the Delhi government has filed petitions on various issues, including the appointment of the DERC chairperson and delegations for teacher training abroad. With the BJP poised to lead in Delhi, the outcome of these cases could significantly impact city governance.

