Left Menu

Delhi's Legal Tug-of-War: Power Struggles in the Capital

The Delhi government is locked in legal battles with the Lieutenant Governor over control of services. The Supreme Court will address constitutional challenges to the new law granting the LG significant authority. The outcome could influence governance in Delhi, especially with the BJP's potential leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:20 IST
Delhi's Legal Tug-of-War: Power Struggles in the Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is entangled in numerous litigations with the Lieutenant Governor, currently under Supreme Court review. The disputes primarily focus on the Centre's law granting overarching authority to the LG over Delhi's administrative services.

The legal challenges range from constitutional issues about the law's provisions to specifics like the power granted to the LG for appointing government lawyers. Central to these is the ongoing challenge to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 2023, concerning regional administrative control.

Amidst these legal proceedings, the Delhi government has filed petitions on various issues, including the appointment of the DERC chairperson and delegations for teacher training abroad. With the BJP poised to lead in Delhi, the outcome of these cases could significantly impact city governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025