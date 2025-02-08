Left Menu

Delhi's Regime Shift Sparks Secretariat Record Protection Order

Following predictions of a regime change in Delhi, the general administration department issued an order mandating that no files, documents, or computers be moved from the Secretariat without permission, ensuring the protection of records amidst the BJP's anticipated comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The general administration department of the Delhi government has enacted stringent protocols to prevent the unauthorized movement of files and documents from the Secretariat. This move comes amid forecasts of a political shift in the capital.

The directive, backed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, necessitates all departments and ministerial councils to obtain prior approval before removing records from the Secretariat, a measure aimed at safeguarding essential data.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised for a triumphant return after 26 years, effectively displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), these precautions are critical to maintain institutional integrity. The order emphasizes securing files, documentation, and electronic data within departmental confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

