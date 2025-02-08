Delhi's Regime Shift Sparks Secretariat Record Protection Order
Following predictions of a regime change in Delhi, the general administration department issued an order mandating that no files, documents, or computers be moved from the Secretariat without permission, ensuring the protection of records amidst the BJP's anticipated comeback.
The general administration department of the Delhi government has enacted stringent protocols to prevent the unauthorized movement of files and documents from the Secretariat. This move comes amid forecasts of a political shift in the capital.
The directive, backed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, necessitates all departments and ministerial councils to obtain prior approval before removing records from the Secretariat, a measure aimed at safeguarding essential data.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised for a triumphant return after 26 years, effectively displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), these precautions are critical to maintain institutional integrity. The order emphasizes securing files, documentation, and electronic data within departmental confines.
