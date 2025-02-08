Left Menu

Revamping Parliament: A Call for More Sittings

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien proposed a bill to increase the annual parliamentary sittings to at least 100 days, down from 135 in the first Lok Sabha. The initiative aims to maintain democratic integrity, amid decreasing sessions in recent years.

Updated: 08-02-2025 17:16 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has raised concerns over the dwindling number of parliamentary sittings in India, highlighting a steep decline from 135 days in the first Lok Sabha to just 55 days in current years.

On Friday, O'Brien introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for a mandatory minimum of 100 sitting days and a fixed parliamentary calendar. The bill aims to enhance the accountability and functioning of the democratic process.

In a similar vein, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha proposed the Parliament (Productivity Enhancement) Bill, 2024, pushing for at least 120 sitting days annually. These legislative efforts are seen as critical steps in revamping representative democracy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

