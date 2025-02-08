Revamping Parliament: A Call for More Sittings

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has raised concerns over the dwindling number of parliamentary sittings in India, highlighting a steep decline from 135 days in the first Lok Sabha to just 55 days in current years.

On Friday, O'Brien introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for a mandatory minimum of 100 sitting days and a fixed parliamentary calendar. The bill aims to enhance the accountability and functioning of the democratic process.

In a similar vein, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha proposed the Parliament (Productivity Enhancement) Bill, 2024, pushing for at least 120 sitting days annually. These legislative efforts are seen as critical steps in revamping representative democracy in India.

