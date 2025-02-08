Heartbreak and Hope: Hostage Releases Mark New Ceasefire Chapter

In a significant development, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking a crucial phase in the ongoing ceasefire aimed at concluding the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The hostages, appearing gaunt and frail, were exchanged for 183 Palestinian prisoners, highlighting the intense human toll the conflict has taken on both sides.

Global reactions included shock and concern, with calls to end the war's atrocities. Allegations of ill-treatment continue to surface, intensifying the narrative surrounding this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)