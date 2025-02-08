Left Menu

Rescued Bonded Labourers Spotlight Injustice in Maharashtra

Nineteen bonded labourers and 15 children from Uttar Pradesh were rescued in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. Held for 45 days, they were not paid appropriate wages and were prevented from leaving. A report was filed under the Bonded Labour System Act against two contractors, with further investigation ongoing.

Nineteen bonded labourers and 15 children from Uttar Pradesh have been rescued in central Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, according to local police reports on Saturday.

The operation was initiated following a complaint from the state labour department. The labourers, including 11 men and eight women, were found in Kothavale Pimpalgaon village and had been reportedly held for 45 days.

A First Information Report has been filed under the Bonded Labour System (Prevention) Act against two contractors suspected of bringing the labourers to Maharashtra without proper wages and restricting their freedom to leave. No arrests have been made, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

