Court Halts Musk's Access to Government Systems Amid Information Risks

A federal judge temporarily blocked Elon Musk's team from accessing U.S. Treasury systems over potential data risks. A lawsuit, backed by 19 states, fears misuse of sensitive information, affecting health, education, and climate programs. The order safeguards confidential data while further hearings are set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:54 IST
In a significant legal move, a federal judge has temporarily obstructed Elon Musk's government efficiency team from accessing critical government systems used for processing trillions in payments. This decision comes amid concerns over potential mismanagement of sensitive information.

A coalition of 19 states, primarily led by Democrats, filed a lawsuit detailing the risks associated with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency acquiring unauthorized access to U.S. Treasury systems. They argue that this unauthorized access could not only fall into the hands of political agendas but also pose significant cybersecurity threats.

While the situation unfolds with a scheduled hearing in February, New York Attorney General Letitia James lauded the court's protective stance, emphasizing the need for rule of law even when faced with high-profile figures like Musk.

