Congo's Conflict: A Call for Dialogue Amid Crisis

The unprecedented joint summit of Eastern and Southern African blocs concluded with an urgent call for diplomacy to address the escalating crisis in Eastern Congo. Central to the discussions were the participation of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have captured key territories, heightening fears of wider conflict.

Key figures at the summit in Dar es Salaam, including Kenyan President William Ruto and Rwandan and Congolese leaders, emphasized diplomatic resolutions over military action. Despite M23's advance towards Bukavu, Congo's government remains unwilling to engage with the group directly.

The gathering underscored deep regional concern over the ongoing conflict, with opposing views between the eastern bloc typically supporting dialogue and southern counterparts backing Congo. Leaders demanded the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from DRC and stronger measures towards peace.

