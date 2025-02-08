Tragedy in Odisha: Schoolgirls Found Hanging Sparks Investigation
Two schoolgirls, Jyoti Haldar and Mandira Sodi, were found hanging from a tree in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The girls, missing for two days, were discovered by locals in a forest area. A police investigation is underway following a complaint filed by Mandira Sodi's mother.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri(Odisha) | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Malkangiri district, two schoolgirls were found hanging from a tree, sparking an investigation by the local police.
The girls, identified as Jyoti Haldar and Mandira Sodi, had been missing for two days prior to the discovery. Both, aged 13, were students in standard VII at a local school.
The families alerted the authorities when the girls failed to return home from school on Thursday. Following a complaint lodged by Mandira Sodi's mother on Friday, police launched a search that concluded with the harrowing discovery in a forest area. A case has been filed as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement