Tragedy in Odisha: Schoolgirls Found Hanging Sparks Investigation

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Malkangiri district, two schoolgirls were found hanging from a tree, sparking an investigation by the local police.

The girls, identified as Jyoti Haldar and Mandira Sodi, had been missing for two days prior to the discovery. Both, aged 13, were students in standard VII at a local school.

The families alerted the authorities when the girls failed to return home from school on Thursday. Following a complaint lodged by Mandira Sodi's mother on Friday, police launched a search that concluded with the harrowing discovery in a forest area. A case has been filed as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)