Federal Judge Blocks Musk's Access to Government Payment Systems

A federal judge temporarily blocked Elon Musk's team from accessing US Treasury systems, amid concerns over data security and unauthorized access. The legal action was driven by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general, arguing that Musk's group lacked legal authority. This measure could impact various federal funding programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Manhattan has issued a temporary block on Elon Musk's government efficiency team, preventing them from accessing crucial government systems that manage trillions of dollars in payments. This follows a lawsuit by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general, questioning the legal power of Musk's team.

Musk reacted vocally on his social media platform, calling the ruling 'absolutely insane!' He argued that without access, fraud and misuse of taxpayer funds could not be adequately monitored. Meanwhile, state attorneys general emphasized huge cybersecurity risks and potential disruption to federal funding for essential programs.

The temporary block on access to Treasury Department systems highlights concerns over data security and the Trump administration's decision to grant such access. This legal battle is set to continue, with significant implications for government program funding and data privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

