Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Violent Unrest
In Bangladesh, 40 people were arrested following violence targeting students during an anti-Awami League operation called 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The operation, led by Yunus's government, focuses on tackling destabilizing forces post-violence that injured several people, highlighting ongoing political tensions and calls for law and order restoration.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
An operation called 'Operation Devil Hunt' has been launched by the Bangladeshi government, leading to 40 arrests following a violent attack on student activists. The incident occurred during vandalism at a political leader's residence in Gazipur, resulting in multiple injuries, according to media reports.
The operation was ordered by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's administration after unrest erupted in the Gazipur district. Security forces, including the army and police, engaged in an extensive crackdown targeting those accused of trying to destabilize the country, aiming to bring those responsible for recent violence to justice.
This operation comes amid widespread turmoil following a controversial speech by expelled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protests have led to multiple acts of vandalism, putting pressure on Yunus's interim government to restore order, while the opposition demands concrete measures to curb the 'mob culture' threatening to reignite past authoritarian rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League
Awami League Rises to Challenge Interim Governance in Bangladesh
Awami League Launches Nation-Wide Protests Over 'False Cases' and Minority Persecution
Unrest in Bangladesh: Awami League Leaders and Historic Murals Targeted
Tension Rises in Bangladesh as Awami League Leaflet Distributors Arrested