Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Violent Unrest

In Bangladesh, 40 people were arrested following violence targeting students during an anti-Awami League operation called 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The operation, led by Yunus's government, focuses on tackling destabilizing forces post-violence that injured several people, highlighting ongoing political tensions and calls for law and order restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:39 IST
  • Bangladesh

An operation called 'Operation Devil Hunt' has been launched by the Bangladeshi government, leading to 40 arrests following a violent attack on student activists. The incident occurred during vandalism at a political leader's residence in Gazipur, resulting in multiple injuries, according to media reports.

The operation was ordered by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's administration after unrest erupted in the Gazipur district. Security forces, including the army and police, engaged in an extensive crackdown targeting those accused of trying to destabilize the country, aiming to bring those responsible for recent violence to justice.

This operation comes amid widespread turmoil following a controversial speech by expelled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protests have led to multiple acts of vandalism, putting pressure on Yunus's interim government to restore order, while the opposition demands concrete measures to curb the 'mob culture' threatening to reignite past authoritarian rule.

