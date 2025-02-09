Left Menu

Ceasefire Aftermath: Gaza's Netzarim Corridor Emptied by Israeli Forces

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza's Netzarim corridor, fulfilling the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This move has been perceived as a victory by Hamas, who have increased their presence in the area. The corridor, once a vital artery in the conflict, is now open in a devastated region.

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza's Netzarim corridor, a key move under the recent ceasefire with Hamas. The corridor had divided Gaza since being seized by Israeli forces early in the conflict.

Hamas lauded the withdrawal as a triumph and has taken control of the corridor to manage the return of Palestinians who had fled to the south.

Reports show significant destruction in northern Gaza, with residents finding homes annihilated. Humanitarian efforts and security inspections are ongoing as people traverse back to the north.

(With inputs from agencies.)

