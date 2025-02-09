Nagpur's Battle Against Cybercrime: Engaging IT Giants

Nagpur Police are considering the creation of an advisory to combat cybercrime, focusing on collaboration with the information technology sector.

At a Nagpur event, MP Gadkari highlighted how cybercriminals bypass current systems, urging companies like Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra to join efforts against cyber deception.

Gadkari mentioned the return of skilled professionals from the US, advocating for stricter punishment for fraudsters and proposing the involvement of young engineers and enhanced police training to curb online offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)