PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Calls for Judicial Inquiry Amidst Allegations of Police Abuse

In a bold move addressing alleged police misconduct in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has called for a judicial inquiry into recent incidents in Kathua and Baramulla. The demand follows the tragic suicide of a Kathua youth and the controversial shooting of a truck driver by the Army.

During her visit to Kathua, Iltija faced significant police constraints, highlighting what she perceives as ongoing human rights violations. She criticized local authorities for inaction against a police officer facing corruption allegations and stressed the need for accountability over the tragic events.

Iltija also took aim at the ruling government's priorities, contrasting their focus on events in Delhi with the locals' suffering. Her commitment to opposition politics was emphasized by her determination to comfort victims' families, despite facing obstacles herself.

(With inputs from agencies.)