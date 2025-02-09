Left Menu

Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration Schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced strict actions against travel agents involved in illegal immigration. Measures are in place to protect citizens seeking employment abroad. A recent deportation from the U.S. involved several Haryana residents. Saini plans legislation to curb illegal immigration and criticized former Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:01 IST
Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vowed to crack down on travel agents who facilitate illegal immigration routes for youths seeking opportunities abroad. Speaking on Sunday, Saini emphasized that mechanisms are already in place to safeguard citizens from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

This statement follows the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the U.S., marking the first such batch under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Among the deportees, 33 hailed from Haryana, with many urging action against duplicitous travel agents.

Furthermore, Saini indicated plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming budget session aimed at curbing illegal immigration. Meanwhile, he hosted a state luncheon during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, using the opportunity to praise BJP policies and criticize former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for misleading the public on various welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025