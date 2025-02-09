Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration Schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vowed to crack down on travel agents who facilitate illegal immigration routes for youths seeking opportunities abroad. Speaking on Sunday, Saini emphasized that mechanisms are already in place to safeguard citizens from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

This statement follows the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the U.S., marking the first such batch under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Among the deportees, 33 hailed from Haryana, with many urging action against duplicitous travel agents.

Furthermore, Saini indicated plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming budget session aimed at curbing illegal immigration. Meanwhile, he hosted a state luncheon during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, using the opportunity to praise BJP policies and criticize former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for misleading the public on various welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)