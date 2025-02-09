Left Menu

IMF's Diagnostic Assessment: Key to Pakistan's Structural Reforms

An IMF mission is visiting Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment as part of the 2024 Extended Fund Facility program. The IMF will evaluate governance vulnerabilities and recommend structural reforms to bolster Pakistan's economic stability and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:23 IST
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is in Pakistan to perform a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment, according to the finance ministry's announcement on Sunday.

The assessment, part of the 2024 Extended Fund Facility program, aims to highlight significant governance weaknesses within the nation.

The IMF report will provide recommendations for critical structural reforms, crucial for enhancing Pakistan's economic framework.

