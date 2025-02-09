Political Turmoil in Manipur: Singh's Resignation Stirs Controversy

In a dramatic political development, N Biren Singh has resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur, branding his decision as belated by opposition leaders. The Congress, poised to introduce a no-confidence motion, has been vocal about its demand for Singh's ouster since May 2023.

The party also highlighted the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur during the crisis, criticizing him as a 'frequent-flier' who has overlooked the state's hardships. Singh's resignation came soon after he returned from a visit to Delhi.

Singh expressed gratitude to the central government and pressed for continued protection against border infiltration and illegal immigration. The resignation comes amid a backdrop of ethnic violence and political instability, with the state grappling with over 250 deaths since May.

(With inputs from agencies.)