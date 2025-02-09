Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Singh's Resignation Stirs Controversy

N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur's Chief Minister, calling his move 'belated' amid Congress's planned no-confidence motion. The opposition demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the troubled state. Singh thanked the central government and urged ongoing efforts to safeguard Manipur's interests, especially against illegal immigration and drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:32 IST
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Singh's Resignation Stirs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political development, N Biren Singh has resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur, branding his decision as belated by opposition leaders. The Congress, poised to introduce a no-confidence motion, has been vocal about its demand for Singh's ouster since May 2023.

The party also highlighted the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur during the crisis, criticizing him as a 'frequent-flier' who has overlooked the state's hardships. Singh's resignation came soon after he returned from a visit to Delhi.

Singh expressed gratitude to the central government and pressed for continued protection against border infiltration and illegal immigration. The resignation comes amid a backdrop of ethnic violence and political instability, with the state grappling with over 250 deaths since May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025