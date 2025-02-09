Fraudulent Foundation Faces the Law: The Vasundhara Sanrakshan Scandal
Yardarm Arya, aged 55, was arrested for using the BSF's name to run an unauthorized organization, Vasundhara Sanrakshan Foundation. The foundation deceived the public by issuing fake ID cards and uniforms resembling police forces, charging hefty fees, exploiting public trust, and operating in multiple states.
- India
A man was apprehended for allegedly leveraging the BSF's identity to promote an unauthorized entity, the Vasundhara Sanrakshan Foundation.
The suspect, Yardarm Arya, aged 55, was accused of misleading the public through this organization by providing members with police-like uniforms and counterfeit ID cards.
The organization charged substantial fees and capitalized on the public's trust to gain financially, until Arya's operation was uncovered across several states, leading to legal action.
