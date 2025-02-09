No More Extensions: Odisha Minister Enforces Final e-KYC Deadline

In a staunch declaration, Odisha's Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra confirmed that there would be no further extensions for the e-KYC update deadline for Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries, set firmly for February 15.

The minister warned that neglecting this update would mean surrendering ration cards, a crucial lifeline for many beneficiaries. As of now, 37.85 lakh individuals have yet to complete their e-KYC, risking loss of access to key governmental services, including health benefits.

This move comes amid revelations that around 8 lakh people, including some income tax payers and influential persons, had illegitimately acquired ration cards. The minister urged ineligible cardholders to surrender their cards voluntarily, highlighting the government's commitment to eliminating fraudulent beneficiaries.

