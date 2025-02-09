Tensions Escalate in the West Bank Amid Fatal Incidents Involving Palestinian Women

In a tragic escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank, two Palestinian women were killed by Israeli forces. The Palestinian health ministry reported one of the victims was eight months pregnant. The incidents occurred amid increased Israeli military activity in the region.

The Israeli military announced investigations into the deaths, as details remain unclear. In one incident, witnesses stated the woman and her husband were fired upon while leaving their home. A separate incident involved a woman who was shot after military forces breached her home.

Sunday's fatalities coincide with an expanded Israeli counter-terrorism operation targeting militants in the West Bank. Israel has intensified its efforts since mid-January, broadening the scope of operations in various areas, leading to significant Palestinian displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)