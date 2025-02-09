Master of Disguise: Fugitive's Arrest Ends Years of Deception

A notorious fugitive known by the alias Jaidev has been apprehended after spending years eluding law enforcement by faking his own death.

Jaidev, wanted in connection with 36 criminal cases such as robbery and murder, had skillfully avoided arrest by declaring himself dead and living under a false identity in Soniga village.

The police confirmed his arrest and subsequent presentation before a court, which resulted in his imprisonment, marking the end of his long run from justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)