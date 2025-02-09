Left Menu

Master of Disguise: Fugitive's Arrest Ends Years of Deception

A man using the alias Jaidev, wanted in 36 criminal cases, was arrested after years of evading authorities by faking his death and assuming a new identity. His crimes, including robbery and murder, spanned various regions. Arrested in Soniga village, he now faces justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notorious fugitive known by the alias Jaidev has been apprehended after spending years eluding law enforcement by faking his own death.

Jaidev, wanted in connection with 36 criminal cases such as robbery and murder, had skillfully avoided arrest by declaring himself dead and living under a false identity in Soniga village.

The police confirmed his arrest and subsequent presentation before a court, which resulted in his imprisonment, marking the end of his long run from justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

