Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

In a resolute bid to restore order in Bangladesh, the interim government, spearheaded by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has initiated 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The campaign follows days of intense unrest, resulting in the arrest of 1,308 individuals suspected of threatening national stability.

The operation comes after violence erupted in Gazipur, where student activists clashed during an attack on an Awami League leader's home. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's supporters have been a central focus, with her recent ousting leading to turbulent protests.

Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury emphasized the crackdown's goal to eliminate destabilizing forces, vowing continued efforts until all 'devils' are brought to justice. A command center now coordinates law enforcement to maintain order amid calls from opposition parties for peace and electoral measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)