Trump's Bold Proposal: Owning and Rebuilding Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his commitment to taking ownership of Gaza and possibly allowing Middle Eastern states to aid in its reconstruction. His comments have sparked criticism from various countries, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, questioning the legality and feasibility of his proposal.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intent to take ownership of the Gaza Strip. His remarks, made aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, included a plan that could involve other Middle Eastern countries in rebuilding the region.
Trump described Gaza as a demolition site, adding that Hamas would not be allowed to return. He also mentioned the possibility of admitting some Palestinian refugees to the U.S. on a case-by-case basis. This statement follows a previous proposal by Trump earlier in his second term.
Nations worldwide criticized Trump's plan, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted plans for Trump to meet with key Middle Eastern leaders. However, Trump's proposal has been rejected as a path to increased regional instability by several leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- ownership
- rebuilding
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Jordan
- Hamas
- Palestinians
- Israel
ALSO READ
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory, reports AP.
Trump Considers Saudi Arabia for First International Presidential Visit
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Aid in Gaza Crisis Amid Hostilities
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Accept Palestinian Refugees Amid Gaza Crisis
Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Investment Revolution in Mecca and Medina