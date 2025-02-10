Trump's Bold Proposal: Owning and Rebuilding Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intent to take ownership of the Gaza Strip. His remarks, made aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, included a plan that could involve other Middle Eastern countries in rebuilding the region.

Trump described Gaza as a demolition site, adding that Hamas would not be allowed to return. He also mentioned the possibility of admitting some Palestinian refugees to the U.S. on a case-by-case basis. This statement follows a previous proposal by Trump earlier in his second term.

Nations worldwide criticized Trump's plan, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted plans for Trump to meet with key Middle Eastern leaders. However, Trump's proposal has been rejected as a path to increased regional instability by several leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan.

