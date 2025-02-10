Trump's Frustration with Israel-Hamas Deal and Gaza Plans

President Trump voiced his frustration with the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, describing his reaction after witnessing footage of frail Israeli hostages released by the Palestinian militant group.

The hostages' conditions were compared to Holocaust survivors, raising doubts about the deal's effectiveness and timing. His remarks came days after advocating for the U.S. control over Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu highlighted the frail condition of released hostages, while Trump proposed American ownership of Gaza, involving other countries in its rebuilding to prevent Hamas's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)