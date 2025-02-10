Russia Seeks Meaningful Solutions for Ukraine Crisis

In recent remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed that Russia has yet to receive any satisfactory proposals to begin negotiations concerning the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Speaking to the RIA state news agency, Galuzin underscored the necessity for dialogue to be supported by tangible actions that respect Russia's legitimate interests.

He stressed the importance of addressing the fundamental causes of the crisis while recognizing the evolving geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)