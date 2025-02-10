Left Menu

Russia Seeks Meaningful Solutions for Ukraine Crisis

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that Russia has not received any satisfactory proposals to initiate negotiations on the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized the need for practical steps that respect Russia's interests while addressing the crisis's root causes and acknowledging new realities.

10-02-2025
Russia Seeks Meaningful Solutions for Ukraine Crisis
In recent remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed that Russia has yet to receive any satisfactory proposals to begin negotiations concerning the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Speaking to the RIA state news agency, Galuzin underscored the necessity for dialogue to be supported by tangible actions that respect Russia's legitimate interests.

He stressed the importance of addressing the fundamental causes of the crisis while recognizing the evolving geopolitical realities.

