Russia Seeks Meaningful Solutions for Ukraine Crisis
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that Russia has not received any satisfactory proposals to initiate negotiations on the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized the need for practical steps that respect Russia's interests while addressing the crisis's root causes and acknowledging new realities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:08 IST
In recent remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed that Russia has yet to receive any satisfactory proposals to begin negotiations concerning the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Speaking to the RIA state news agency, Galuzin underscored the necessity for dialogue to be supported by tangible actions that respect Russia's legitimate interests.
He stressed the importance of addressing the fundamental causes of the crisis while recognizing the evolving geopolitical realities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis
Trump Urges Neighboring Nations to Aid in Gaza Crisis
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Aid in Gaza Crisis Amid Hostilities
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Accept Palestinian Refugees Amid Gaza Crisis
Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan: A Persistent Crisis