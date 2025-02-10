Delhi Police Railway Unit Dismantles Child-Trafficking Ring

In a significant operation, the railway unit of Delhi Police has dismantled a child-trafficking gang, officials announced on Monday. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of four perpetrators and the rescue of two minors.

The operation was launched after authorities received a crucial tip-off, enabling them to secure the safety of the young victims involved. A police officer confirmed these developments, highlighting the swift response by the unit.

While further details regarding the trafficking network are awaited, the successful intervention underscores the importance of vigilant policing and community alerts in combating child exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)