Ruth Money Appointed as New Zealand's Chief Victims Advisor

“Ms. Money is already an outspoken and energetic advocate with a proven track record of driving systemic change,” said Minister Goldsmith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:22 IST
Ruth Money Appointed as New Zealand's Chief Victims Advisor
Ms. Money’s appointment is expected to usher in a new era of advocacy and reform, strongly emphasising reducing crime and enhancing support for victims across New Zealand. Image Credit: ChatGPT
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointment of Ruth Money MNZM as New Zealand’s new Chief Victims Advisor. Ms. Money, a dedicated and influential victims advocate, brings over a decade of volunteer experience to the role, having served full-time in advocacy since 2012 following a distinguished career in business.

“Ms. Money is already an outspoken and energetic advocate with a proven track record of driving systemic change,” said Minister Goldsmith. “Her extensive knowledge of the justice system and her unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for victims will be invaluable.”

As Chief Victims Advisor, Ms. Money will serve a two-year term, providing strategic guidance to ensure that victims' needs remain a central focus of New Zealand’s justice policies. Her appointment aligns with the government’s ambitious goal to reduce the number of violent crime victims by 20,000 by 2029.

“Ruth is passionate about ensuring society does better for victims,” Goldsmith added. “Her insights will be crucial in achieving our targets and reforming the justice system to be more responsive to those affected by crime.”

Minister Goldsmith also acknowledged the contributions of Dr. Kim McGregor, who served as Chief Victims Advisor for the past nine years. “Dr. McGregor’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental in shaping victim support services, and we thank her for her tireless work and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Money’s appointment is expected to usher in a new era of advocacy and reform, strongly emphasising reducing crime and enhancing support for victims across New Zealand.

