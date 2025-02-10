Left Menu

Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in Budaun

Two laborers lost their lives in a tragic accident in Budaun district. Their bike crashed into a tree and fell into a ditch. Identified as Mor Singh and Vikas, the incident occurred after they were returning from dinner. Passersby discovered their bodies and informed the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:58 IST
In a tragic incident in Budaun district, two men were killed after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a tree and subsequently fell into a ditch, authorities reported on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Mor Singh, aged 28, and Vikas, aged 32, residents of Rijola village in the Usait police station jurisdiction. The unfortunate accident took place late Sunday night when the two laborers, who were employed at a brick kiln, were returning from a dinner outing at a hotel in the Alapur police station area.

The grim discovery was made by passersby who found the bodies in a ditch on Monday morning and promptly alerted the police. Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava stated that the bodies have been sent for autopsy, also noting that timely medical help might have altered the outcome of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

