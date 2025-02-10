Moldova's separatist region Transdniestria declined a significant financial offer from the European Union amounting to €60 million, targeted at boosting its gas procurement capabilities, government sources revealed on Monday.

Moldovan government spokesperson Daniel Voda announced that Transdniestria rejected the EU's offer, opting instead to secure funding from Russia for its gas needs.

The decision underscores Transdniestria's continued preference for maintaining its reliance on Russian resources, highlighting geopolitical tensions and regional alignments.

