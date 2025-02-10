High Alert: Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva's Tactical Review in Rajouri

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, commanding officer of the White Knight Corps, conducted a thorough review of 'hostile activities' along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to the Army.

The visit followed an attack on an Army patrol by suspected terrorists in the Keri sector, requiring increased vigilance.

In a social media update, the Army noted Lt Gen Sachdeva's commendation of the troops' vigilance and advised readiness against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)