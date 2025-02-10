Left Menu

High Alert: Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva's Tactical Review in Rajouri

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps reviewed hostile activities along the Line of Control in Rajouri. His visit follows a recent attack on an Army patrol by suspected terrorists. The inspection emphasized the need for vigilance and preparedness among troops in forward areas.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:49 IST
Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, commanding officer of the White Knight Corps, conducted a thorough review of 'hostile activities' along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to the Army.

The visit followed an attack on an Army patrol by suspected terrorists in the Keri sector, requiring increased vigilance.

In a social media update, the Army noted Lt Gen Sachdeva's commendation of the troops' vigilance and advised readiness against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

