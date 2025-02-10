Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Young Man Found Dead in Park Pond

A 24-year-old man named Rahul Singh Bisht was found dead in a pond at a local park, with initial reports showing injuries on his head. The police are investigating the case, having registered an FIR and are reviewing CCTV footage for further clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:02 IST
A 24-year-old man was discovered dead in a park pond early Monday, according to officials. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Singh Bisht, originally from Uttarakhand.

Police received a call at 7:38 am and responded promptly, finding Bisht's partially submerged body in Smartivan park. Identification documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID, confirmed his identity, and a phone was retrieved from the scene.

Preliminary examinations unveiled two blunt force wounds on the back of his head, indicating potential foul play. An FIR has been filed, and police are undertaking a thorough investigation, forming specialized teams and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

