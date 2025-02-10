Mysterious Discovery: Young Man Found Dead in Park Pond

A 24-year-old man was discovered dead in a park pond early Monday, according to officials. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Singh Bisht, originally from Uttarakhand.

Police received a call at 7:38 am and responded promptly, finding Bisht's partially submerged body in Smartivan park. Identification documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID, confirmed his identity, and a phone was retrieved from the scene.

Preliminary examinations unveiled two blunt force wounds on the back of his head, indicating potential foul play. An FIR has been filed, and police are undertaking a thorough investigation, forming specialized teams and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)