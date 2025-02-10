Mysterious Rocket Shells Found in Patiala
Seven rocket shells were discovered in a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district. Police confirmed no explosives were present. The situation is under investigation, with Army experts involved to understand the origin and age of the shells. CCTV and human intelligence will assist in tracing the source.
Seven rocket shells have been discovered at a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, raising alarm among local authorities. However, initial investigations by the Punjab Police revealed that the shells contained no explosives.
Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu noted that the shells were retrieved from a bag at the site. Teams on the ground included bomb-disposal and anti-sabotage personnel, as informed by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh.
Authorities plan to involve Army experts to ascertain the age and origins of the shells. The investigation continues with a comprehensive probe that includes reviewing CCTV footage and gathering human intelligence to trace the person responsible for dumping the shells.
