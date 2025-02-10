Left Menu

Mysterious Rocket Shells Found in Patiala

Seven rocket shells were discovered in a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district. Police confirmed no explosives were present. The situation is under investigation, with Army experts involved to understand the origin and age of the shells. CCTV and human intelligence will assist in tracing the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:37 IST
Mysterious Rocket Shells Found in Patiala
  • Country:
  • India

Seven rocket shells have been discovered at a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, raising alarm among local authorities. However, initial investigations by the Punjab Police revealed that the shells contained no explosives.

Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu noted that the shells were retrieved from a bag at the site. Teams on the ground included bomb-disposal and anti-sabotage personnel, as informed by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh.

Authorities plan to involve Army experts to ascertain the age and origins of the shells. The investigation continues with a comprehensive probe that includes reviewing CCTV footage and gathering human intelligence to trace the person responsible for dumping the shells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025