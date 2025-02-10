Mysterious Rocket Shells Found in Patiala

Seven rocket shells have been discovered at a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, raising alarm among local authorities. However, initial investigations by the Punjab Police revealed that the shells contained no explosives.

Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu noted that the shells were retrieved from a bag at the site. Teams on the ground included bomb-disposal and anti-sabotage personnel, as informed by Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh.

Authorities plan to involve Army experts to ascertain the age and origins of the shells. The investigation continues with a comprehensive probe that includes reviewing CCTV footage and gathering human intelligence to trace the person responsible for dumping the shells.

(With inputs from agencies.)