Heroic Sacrifice: Martyrdom in the Fight Against Naxalism

Two jawans were martyred in a significant encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation eliminated 31 insurgents, marking one of the largest encounters in the state's recent history. The bravery of the fallen officers continues to inspire security forces in their fight against Naxalism.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:03 IST
Heroic Sacrifice: Martyrdom in the Fight Against Naxalism
  • India

The martyrdom of two jawans during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district stands as a testament to their valor. This selfless sacrifice is expected to inspire fellow security personnel in the ongoing battle against Naxalism, according to Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam.

On Sunday, security forces achieved a significant victory by neutralizing 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, during a gunfight in Bijapur district. This operation came at a cost, with Head Constable Naresh Dhruv and Constable Vasit Ravte losing their lives. A wreath-laying ceremony was held in their honor at New Police Lines.

Gautam, addressing the media, emphasized the bravery demonstrated by the jawans, who navigated difficult terrain to carry out the operation effectively. He expressed hope that the martyrdom and courage of the fallen would motivate the rest of the forces in their mission to eradicate Naxalism. Notable politicians and senior police officials joined in paying tribute to the martyred personnel.

