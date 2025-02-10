Palghar Drug Bust: Unraveling the Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket
Four individuals were arrested in Palghar for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing racket involving 1.2 kg of the drug valued at Rs 2.41 crore. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil reported the raid in Boisar led to further arrests. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the entire network.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug manufacturing, police in Palghar district have apprehended four suspects involved in a mephedrone production racket, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil revealed that the operation began on February 8, when officers raided a location in Katkarpada, Boisar, and seized 1.2 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.41 crore. The raid resulted in the arrest of Amaan Nayeem Murad, 29.
Murad's subsequent interrogation led to the capture of three additional suspects, Kalim Saakir Khan, Aman Arif Sayyed, and Sunny Rajkumar Singh, in Mira Road. The investigation continues as police seek to dismantle the entire drug distribution network, said Patil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- drug bust
- mephedrone
- manufacturing
- arrests
- police
- raid
- drug racket
- investigation
- Boisar
ALSO READ
Militant Arrests Shake Manipur Districts: PREPAK and UKRA Members Detained
Five persons killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts: Police.
Manipur Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals
Republic Day Controversy: Police Band Denied Entry at Governor's House
Iran Arrests 13 Baha'is Over Allegations of Proselytizing, Sparking International Outrage