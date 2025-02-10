Palghar Drug Bust: Unraveling the Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug manufacturing, police in Palghar district have apprehended four suspects involved in a mephedrone production racket, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil revealed that the operation began on February 8, when officers raided a location in Katkarpada, Boisar, and seized 1.2 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.41 crore. The raid resulted in the arrest of Amaan Nayeem Murad, 29.

Murad's subsequent interrogation led to the capture of three additional suspects, Kalim Saakir Khan, Aman Arif Sayyed, and Sunny Rajkumar Singh, in Mira Road. The investigation continues as police seek to dismantle the entire drug distribution network, said Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)