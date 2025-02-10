Left Menu

Palghar Drug Bust: Unraveling the Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket

Four individuals were arrested in Palghar for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing racket involving 1.2 kg of the drug valued at Rs 2.41 crore. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil reported the raid in Boisar led to further arrests. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:52 IST
Palghar Drug Bust: Unraveling the Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug manufacturing, police in Palghar district have apprehended four suspects involved in a mephedrone production racket, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil revealed that the operation began on February 8, when officers raided a location in Katkarpada, Boisar, and seized 1.2 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.41 crore. The raid resulted in the arrest of Amaan Nayeem Murad, 29.

Murad's subsequent interrogation led to the capture of three additional suspects, Kalim Saakir Khan, Aman Arif Sayyed, and Sunny Rajkumar Singh, in Mira Road. The investigation continues as police seek to dismantle the entire drug distribution network, said Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025