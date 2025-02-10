Left Menu

The Trial of Hadi Matar: A Clash Over Words and Ideologies

Hadi Matar stands trial for attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie during a New York lecture. Rushdie will testify about the 2022 attack, which left him with serious injuries. Matar, claiming ideological motives, has pleaded not guilty and faces additional federal charges for ties to Hezbollah.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trial of Hadi Matar is set to begin, with opening statements to be delivered on Monday. Matar is charged with the attempted murder of famed novelist Salman Rushdie, who was attacked during a lecture in New York.

Rushdie is expected to testify among the first witnesses, recounting the harrowing incident that left him with severe injuries. The attack, which took place at the Chautauqua Institution, has brought renewed attention to the threats Rushdie has faced since publishing 'The Satanic Verses' in 1988.

Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, expressed dislike for Rushdie, claiming his actions were motivated by ideological beliefs. Matar's trial, which could see him sentenced to 25 years in prison if convicted, coincides with federal charges accusing him of supporting Hezbollah, to be tried separately in Buffalo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

